Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13 (ANI): Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Sunday took out a rally in support of Kangana Ranaut and asked the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra to apologise to the actor and rebuild her office.

During their protests, they also burnt Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rawat's effigy for making controversial remarks against Ranaut.

Speaking to ANI, Sher Rajput, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena said, "We are supporting Kangana Ranaut . The Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra must apologise to Kangana immediately and rebuild her demolished office or else if our chief Sukhdev Dada gives an order, we will come to Maharashtra and Shiv Sena led-Government will have to bear the consequences."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagwat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan amid friction between the actor and the Shiv Sena.

The meeting has come in the backdrop of Ranaut's bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Besides this, Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished on Wednesday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Moreover, the actor allegedly received threats following which she was provided Y plus security. On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. (ANI)

