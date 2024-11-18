Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Manipur on Monday condemned the ongoing violence in the state, which has continued unresolved for the past 19 months, since May 3, last year.

The violence has led to immense suffering, especially among innocent people. In a statement, RSS Manipur said, "It is unfortunate that 19 months old violence in Manipur starting from May 3, 2023 has remained unresolved. Due to the ongoing violence, innocent people have immensely suffered. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Manipur strongly condemns inhuman, brutal and merciless acts of killing women and children after taking them in captivity. The act is cowardly and is against the principles of humanity and co-existence."

The RSS further called on both the central and state governments to take immediate action to resolve the conflict, urging them to "sincerely" work towards bringing peace to the region at the earliest.

Earlier on Sunday, the ongoing violence in Manipur escalated once again, leading the Manipur police to impose a curfew in both Imphal West and Imphal East districts. The curfew was declared, following the discovery of six dead bodies.

As a result of the rising violence, the state government also suspended internet services across seven districts. Security has been tightened, particularly around the residence of Chief Minister Biren Singh and the Raj Bhavan, with limited vehicle movement seen in the affected areas.

In addition to the curfew, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) expressed deep concern over the situation, condemning the violence. "We strongly condemn the violence and urge all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue, reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts. The current situation is not only destabilizing for the people of Manipur but poses a serious threat to the harmony and security of the entire Northeastern region," the NPCC stated in its release.

The NPCC also urged the Union government to take swift action to restore law and order. "The NPCC calls upon the Government of India to take immediate and decisive steps to restore Law and Order, address the underlying causes of the conflict, and ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens it is essential to provide adequate support for those affected, including displaced families, and to rebuild trust among the diverse communities present," the statement continued.

The police in Manipur have arrested 23 individuals involved in the recent violence, including those part of the mob responsible for ransacking and setting fire to houses. The police also recovered firearms and mobile phones from their possession. Amid the unrest, the curfew will remain in place until further notice, and internet services will be suspended for two days.

The violence in Manipur started on May 3, following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU), which was protesting the demand to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

