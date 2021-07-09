New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Twitter rival Koo on Friday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has joined its platform to connect with people in Indian languages.

Koo has seen increased adoption by ruling party leaders and others amid Twitter's frequent run-ins with the government on various issues, including the new IT rules.

Koo said communities on its platform are growing, with a large number of personalities from politics, sports and entertainment having made their debut on the site.

"The new prominent entrant to the community is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which on Wednesday, began to engage with people on Koo, the Indian micro-blogging and social networking platform, using the handle @RSSOrg.

"With over 5 million members, RSS is the progenitor and leader of a large body of organisations with a presence across various facets of Indian society," the company said in a statement.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Aprameya Radhakrishna, founder of TaxiForSure, and Mayank Bidawatka, who previously formed companies like MediaAnt and Goodbox, Koo now has over 6.5 million users.

"A made in India platform, Koo enables organizations to strengthen local reach and connect with communities in various parts of India. The RSS's official spokesperson, Rajiv Tuli, has also joined Koo," the company said.

