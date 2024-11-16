Jorhat (Assam) [India], November 16 (ANI): The world's largest inhabited river island Majuli in Jorhat commenced the Rass Utsav with great devotion.

Celebrated in the neo-Vaishnavite tradition founded by the revered saint Srimanta Sankardeva, the Raas Utsav showcases the life and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna through dramatic performances of the classic play "Keli Gopal"

This year, the Dakhinpat Satra is observing Raas for the 185th time.

Uttar Kamala Bari Satra welcomed the devotees in a unique manner and the monks provided free meals to visitors.

The satra anticipates over 15,000 visitors daily during the festival.

Prabhat Baruah, Member of the Sanmilita Shilpi Samaj said that Rass would be performed on 65 different stages and the devotional festival involves all people from the community, from elders to children.

Speaking to ANI, Baruah said "The Raas festival began 185 years ago at the Dakhinpat Satra. The renowned Vaishnavite saint, Shri Shri Pitambar Deva Goswami, first staged Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardeva's drama Keli Gopal. Since then, Raas has been celebrated as a festival in Majuli. This year, the Raas will be performed on 65 stages in Majuli. The festival involves every person in our community, from children to seniors, and is the biggest devotional festival in Northeast India. We celebrate this festival over three to four days, attracting many domestic and international tourists to Majuli. The plays usually begin at 8:00 or 8:30 p.m. and continue till 3:00 to 3:30 a.m."

Further, Baruah said that the festival was celebrated across the whole state where people have learnt to uphold the teachings and the legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardeva.

"The Raas Leela is based on the union of Jivatma (the individual soul) and Paramatma (the supreme soul). This is not just a festival for Majuli but is observed across the entire state. We strive to uphold the teachings and legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardeva. Although some external aspects, like lighting, have been modernized, the originality of the drama remains unchanged. During these four days, actors are rotated nightly, but the script of the play stays the same. To cover expenses, including temporary stages and lighting, we sell tickets for funding," the member added.

Janardhan Goswami, the Stradhikar Uttar Kamala Bari Satra said that lakhs of devotees were expected at the festival.

Speaking to ANI, Goswami said "It is a unique tradition at Uttar Kamalabari Satra. Following the footsteps of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardeva, we perform his play Keli Gopal. This year, we are expecting lakhs of devotees as the Raas festival begins today. We warmly welcome everyone coming from different parts of the world. We also plan to provide free food to around 15,000 people daily during the festival."

The Raas Utsav, steeped in tradition and devotion, draws not just locals but also tourists from across the globe.

In the lower parts of Assam, the festival is marked by the creation of statues depicting Lord Shri Krishna, Kangsha, and other mythological characters, adding a distinct touch to the celebrations.

Himanshu Bezbaruah, a visitor said that the Uttar Kamalbari Satra was a unique satra led by Janardhan Prabhu which witnessed several visitors from all around the country.

"Majuli is a very peaceful and devotional place. Uttar Kamalabari Satra is a unique satra led by its Satradhikar, Janardan Prabhu. Every year, many domestic and international tourists visit this place, including visitors from states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, especially to watch the Keli Gopal play. During the three days of the festival, the Satra provides free food to visitors. The food is special, unique, and represents the ethnic flavors of Majuli. In other parts of Assam, such as Nalbari, the Raas festival is celebrated with statues. However, here in Majuli, live performers participate in the play, making it an incredibly fascinating experience to watch," the visitor said speaking to ANI.

Maujli, this year, expects more than 50,000 domestic and international tourists to attend the festivities. To accommodate the influx, additional ferry services have been arranged to facilitate travel to Majuli.

Talking about the arrangements made for the festival, Majuli District Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak said that the people could come to Majuli through Dibrugarh or through Tezpur and Lakhimpur via road.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said "Since yesterday, a large number of tourists have started arriving. Therefore, we need to construct a new dock for the ferry. People can also reach Majuli through Dibrugarh, as the road connectivity is excellent. It takes only 2 to 2.5 hours to reach Majuli via the Bogibeel Bridge. Tourists can also travel to Majuli by road through Tezpur and Lakhimpur. Majuli offers an experience of eternal peace to visitors. We are expecting more than 50,000 tourists to arrive. While we are ensuring tight security, we are also making efforts to ensure that our security measures do not disturb the tourists."

While the Auniati Satra continues its 371-year-old tradition of Pal Naam, a devotional offering of prayers through Shravan Kirtan and Smaran for universal welfare.

As the island transforms into a hub of devotion and culture, the Raas Utsav and Pal Naam continue to highlight Majuli's spiritual and cultural significance, captivating visitors and preserving the centuries-old traditions of Assam.

Pitambar Deba Goswami said that the Satra is named Auni Ati because of the establishment of the Auni paan tree.

Speaking to ANI about the history, Goswami said "Our Satra is named Auni Ati because it was established at a place where an Auni Paan tree once stood. Ahom King Jayadhwaj Singha founded this Satra in the year 1653. Since then, Pal Naam has been celebrated continuously. This year marks exactly 371 years of its existence. During Pal Naam, we perform 'Naam Kirtan,' offering our prayers through Shravan, Kirtan, and Smaran. The event is conducted for universal welfare. Around three lakh devotees from different parts of the country and the world come to attend Pal Naam at Auni Ati Satra in Majuli."

The enhanced security measures and facilities, including clean toilets and visitor assistance, have received appreciation from tourists.

Jatin Thakur, a tourist from Mumbai spoke on the uniqueness of the festival and said "We have come a long way from Mumbai to visit this place. Majuli is the largest river island, and what makes it special is the kindness of its people, the unique culture, and the distinctiveness of its Satras. This evening, we will attend Raas. Earlier, we witnessed the lighting of thousands of diyas, which was a mesmerizing experience. We feel that the people here are very friendly and live in harmony and peace. Honestly, it feels like security isn't even needed here because of the goodness of the people." (ANI)

