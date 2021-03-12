Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) A rave party at a farmhouse near the city, attended by about 90 people, including students, private sector employees and also two women, was busted and addictive substances seized, police said on Friday.

The seven party organisers were arrested by a special police team in a raid on the farmhouse at Narayanpur on March 11 night after getting credible information, they said.

"Addictive substances, including 400 grams of Ganja and liquor bottles, besides laptops and others, were seized," a police release said.

Those who attended the party were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, it said.

The organisers, one of whom owns the farm house, had designed a poster with all details of the proposed rave party and posted it on a social media account.

Details like entry fee, excluding food and drink and the addictive substances were mentioned.

They chose Thursday night (Maha Sivarathri) as many policemen would be on security-related duty, it said.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat warned party goers and youth not to indulge in such illegal activities and spoil their future, the release added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)