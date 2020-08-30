New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday inaugurated a next-generation network telephone exchange at New Bihar Vidhan Mandal compound and Bharat Air Fibre service at Danapur Telephone Exchange in Bihar through video conferencing from New Delhi.

This Next Generation Network Telephone exchange is a facility augmentation in Bihar Vidhan Mandal which will serve to the additional demand for reliable wireline and broadband services since it is connected to the optical fibre. This exchange has a capacity of 512 telephone wirelines and 128 broadband connections which can further be increased.

Also Read | Rajiv Kacholia’s StartUp ‘Speech and Debate India’ Booms Amid COVID-19, Provides Virtual Debating Platform For Young Kids From Class 1-12.

New and old Vidhan Mandal and three new Secretariat Blocks A, B and C will be served through this new facility, the Ministry of Communications said in a release.

Newly commissioned Bharat AirFibre will help to provide faster and reliable internet services in rural areas. It has speed at par with high-speed fibre FTTH and will serve up to 6 km area covering RK Puram, Anandpur, Danapur Market and Danapur Cantonment from Danapur Telephone Exchange.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

Bharat AirFibre will start its subscription at a low price point of Rs 349 per month, the ministry said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to convert challenges into opportunities for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and his mission, on the same lines, is also to take opportunities to rural corners of India.

"Especially in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is immense scope for digital education, digital skilling, telemedicine, etc and broadband connectivity in rural India will play a crucial role. Bharat AirFibre will help us to scale-up faster and meet the target of covering six lakh villages in 1000 days," the minister said.

During the event, Telecom Minister also announced 50 more AirFibre sector antennas to be deployed in Bihar within the next six months. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)