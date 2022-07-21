Raipur (Chhatisgarh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh minister Ravindra Choubey was appointed as the state's Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development on Thursday.

He has replaced TS Singh Deo who had submitted his resignation on July 16.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the appointment of Choubey, as the Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development.

Choubey was earlier the Minister of Animal Husbandry.

Earlier on Sunday, The Chhattisgarh CM stated that he got to know about Deo's resignation through media reports. (ANI)

