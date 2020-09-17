Haridwar, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off the state's traditional 'Chhadi Yatra' here on Thursday.

The 'Chhadi Yatra', initiated by Adi Guru Shankaracharya in the eighth century, resumed last year after a gap of seven decades.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal Resigns as Union Minister From Modi Cabinet in Protest Against Farm Bills.

Rawat participated in a ceremony during which prayers were offered to the 'chhadi' or mace at the Mayadevi temple.

State Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik and Joona Akhara's Harigiri Maharaj and Premgiri Maharaj also attended the ceremony.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal Will Resign as Union Minister From Modi Govt to Protest Farm Bills: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The 'Chhadi Yatra' concludes in Bageshwar after it is taken by Joona Akhara seers to the four Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)