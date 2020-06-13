India News | Rawat Orders Suspension of Quarantine Centre Officials

Dehradun, Jun 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Trivevdra Singh Rawat on Saturday ordered immediate suspension of the nodal officer and doctor of a quarantine centre in the city where a 19-year-old allegedly committed suicide.

The chief minister issued the order while speaking to district magistrates in a video conference, held to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

A 19-year-old youth who had returned from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on June 5 was found hanging in his room at a quarantine centre in Balawala area of the city on Friday.

The matter came to light when others at the quarantine centre approached the authorities saying the youth's room was shut for a long time.

When policemen broke into the room, the youth was found hanging.

Chief Minister Rawat also asked district magistrates to step up pandemic surveillance by involving anganwadi volunteers in the process.

Underlining the need to bring about behavioural changes among people amid the pandemic, Rawat said it should be impressed upon them that physical distancing, wearing of masks and sanitising are the new normals in the COVID-battered world.

He also said there should be no dispute over the last rites of a dead COVID-19 infected person.

People should be made aware of the guidelines issued by the Centre on the management of bodies of deceased.

He said work on building an electric crematorium in Haldwani and Haridwar should be started soon.

