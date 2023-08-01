Bhubaneswar, July 31: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the five deceased in the Rayagada culvert collapse, an official statement said. Odisha Tragedy: Under Construction Channel Collapses in Rayagada District, Five Including Children Killed (Watch Video).

Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of five people, including four children, when an under-construction culvert collapsed near Uparasaza, Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada district on Monday. Odisha: 4 Children Among 5 Killed as Under-construction Culvert Collapses on Them.

The Chief Minister also ordered strict action against the officials whose negligence caused the accident, the CM office said in the statement.

All the victims died due to head injuries. The accident occurred at around 11 am on Monday, said the officials, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

