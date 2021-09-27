New Delhi, September 27: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.00 crore on RBL Bank Limited for not complying with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated September 27, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.00 crore (Rupees Two Crore only) on RBL Bank Limited (the bank) for contravention of section 28 (h) of the Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016 and for non-compliance with the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 10A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act)," read the official release by the RBI.

For the non-compliance with the provisions of section 10 A (2) (b) of the Act, a penalty is also imposed for the period during which the contravention or default continued. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with section 46 (4) (i) of the Act. RBI to Conduct Open Market Purchase of Government Securities Under the G-Sec Acquisition.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

