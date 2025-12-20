New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a compounding order dated on 06.11.2025 u/s 15 of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), in the case of Janapriya Townships Private Limited, which has resulted into termination of investigation against the company for these contraventions of provisions of FEMA, 1999, read the official statement.

The said order has been passed by the RBI after issuance of "No Objection" by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

In this case, based on the credible information received, an investigation was taken up by ED for the following contraventions of FEMA, 1999, for which RBI has done compounding: -

Delay in reporting receipt of foreign inward remittances towards issuance of shares to a person resident outside India under Para 9(1)(A) of Schedule 1 to FEMA 20, amounting to Rs. 64.66 Crore.

Delay in submission of Form FC-GPR after issue of shares to a person resident outside India under Para 9(1)(B) of Schedule 1 to FEMA 20, amounting to Rs. 13.20 Crore.

Delay in filing of 'Annual Return on Foreign Liabilities and Assets' for seven financial years under Paragraph 9(2) of Schedule 1 to FEMA 20, read with A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No. 45 dated March 15, 2011.

The case was under investigation, and the company applied to the RBI to compound the said contraventions under FEMA, in accordance with Section 15 of the Act. On the RBI's reference, the ED issued no objection to such compounding, in line with the true spirit of the Act.

Accordingly, the RBI, based on the ED's no-objection, has compounded the said contraventions vide a compounding order dated 06.11.2025, with a one-time payment of Rs 1,68,160. (ANI)

