Mumbai, December 7: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday marginally lowered the country's GDP growth projection for the current fiscal at 6.8 per cent from its earlier estimate of 7 per cent. However, despite the downward revision in the economic growth projection, India will remain among the fastest growing major economies in the world, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the latest bi-monthly monetary policy. RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2022: Reserve Bank of India Hikes Benchmark Lending Rate by 35 Basis Points to 6.25% Tame Inflation.

He said the Indian economy remains resilient and is a bright spot in a gloomy world. It is to be noted that the RBI had also pared its growth projection in September as well. RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2022: Reserve Bank of India Hikes Repo Rate by 35 Basis Points to 6.25 Percent, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 from its earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.

