Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday received a threatening email stating that bombs would be planted in its premises, police said.

According to police, the sender of the email has also threatened to plant bombs inside the premises of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in Mumbai.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar-Led Bihar Government Grants State Employee Status to Over Four Lakh Contractual Teachers.

Police said that the sender in the email demanded the resignation of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 places in Mumbai, Police went to all these places and investigated but did not find anything," police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Discusses West Asia Crisis Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

A case has been registered under relevant sections.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)