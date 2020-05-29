India News | RCF Q4 Profit Jumps Nearly 3-fold at Rs 142 Cr

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd (RCF) on Friday reported nearly a three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 142.38 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 47.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Mira Rajput Has a Sweet Birthday Wish For Father-In-Law Pankaj Kapur: 'In a family of Alphonsos weâ€™re the Safedas!'.

Total income rose to Rs 2661.91 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 2297.94 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the full 2019-20 fiscal year, RCF posted a net profit of Rs 207.13 crore as against Rs 132.92 crore in the previous year.

Also Read | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges Over 62,000 With 2,682 New Cases and 116 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

Total income also went up to Rs 9,826.6 crore last fiscal from Rs 8,967.46 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)