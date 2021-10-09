Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh addressed steel consumers meet in Jammu, as a part of a two-day public outreach program in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an official release by the Ministry of Steel, while addressing the meet, the Minister said, "The metal indispensable for economic growth, being a crucial input material for industries like construction, infrastructure, defence, automobile, engineering, packaging."

Also Read | Global Peace Photo Award 2021: Aadhyaa Aravind Shankar, 7-Year Old Girl From India Bags International Photo Award.

He assured that the Steel Ministry, along with Steel companies, with a number of new road and rail projects in the Union Territory, the logistic constraints would be overcome leading to faster and even economic growth across the region.

The Minister applauded the initiatives taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government in projecting the region as an investment hub with a focus on its natural resources and industrious manpower.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: LeT Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Police in Natipora Area.

Singh also appreciated the focus on improvement in healthcare with the construction of AIIMS, medical colleges, nursing colleges. as well as the construction of various Hydroelectric Projects to overcome the acute shortage of electricity in Jammu and Kashmir, which has also created huge opportunities for enhancing steel consumption in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)