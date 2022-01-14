By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): RDX and Ammonium Nitrate chemical compounds are suspected to have been used in manufacturing of the approximately 3 kg IED recovered from east Delhi's Ghazipur area that sent security agencies into tizzy ahead of Republic Day celebrations slated in next two weeks.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Launches BMC’s WhatsApp Chatbot for Over 80 Services.

The Bomb Disposal Squad of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) has shared with chief M.A. Ganapathy what it prima facie found during disposal of the explosive that was seized from Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday morning.

However, a post analysis lab report being conducted by the NSG's BDS unit is under process as the team has collected samples after defusing the Improvised Explosive Devise (IED).

Also Read | Army Day in India 2022: Know Date, Significance, History of Day KM Cariappa Became First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

"The Bomb Disposal Squad of NSG prima facie finds chemical compounds like RDX and Ammonium Nitrate in the manufacturing of IED recovered from Ghazipur," NSG Director General M.A. Ganapathy told ANI.

Meanwhile, a NSG officer Jagdish Maithani told ANI the IED weighing approximately 3 kg was defused around 1.30 pm by the BDS unit of the NSG, an elite counter-terrorism unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs which was founded on October 16, 1984 under the National Security Guard Act, 1986.

The officer said that the NSG received input about the IED around 11 am following which a team of nearly 11 to 15 personnel of its BDS unit were pressed on the spot.

The BDS unit of the NSG has defused the IED and started an inquiry to get details of the exact chemical compound used to manufacture the explosive.

The BDS team of the NSG was pressed at Ghazipur Flower Market soon after an alert received from the Delhi Police, said Maithani, adding "samples of the IED has been collected and the NSG team will later submit a report of the chemical component used to assemble the explosive".

The IED was disposed off in a controlled explosion by pressing it into an eight-feet deep pit, which triggered a loud sound and smoke, said sources.

In a major security threat just two weeks ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police recovered the IED from an unattended bag at Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday. Fire engines were also sent to the site.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana confirmed media persons that "based on theinformation received, an IED has been recovered."

Officials from the Special Cell of Delhi Police have also started inquiry and multiple agencies are engaged meanwhile to get inputs regarding the recovery of the IED.

Another NSG officer said the lab report of the explosive samples collected from the spot will be shared with the Delhi Police which is currently probing the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)