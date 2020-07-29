Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): The construction of an important footbridge connecting Old Town and New Town in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir began in full swing since Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory in 2019. The bridge is now on the verge of completion.

"Earlier the footbridge connecting Old Town and New Town was made of wood and was in very bad shape. With Jammu and Kashmir getting UT status, the work to construct a proper bridge commenced and now is going to be completed," said Abid Salaam, Corporator of Municipal Council Baramulla.

In 2014, the wooden footbridge --- lifeline of the residents of the Old Town --- was damaged due to the floods. People used to travel across by boats as most of the big business establishments, educational and other government institutes including the District Hospital Baramulla are across the river.

The previous governments did not take any initiative to reconstruct the bridge, Salaam said adding that several infrastructural projects have been undertaken since the change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

G N Itoo, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla said, "By the completion of the footbridge, the connectivity between the Old Town and the New Town will improve. It will be beneficial for the traders too."

"I believe that the construction of the bridge will be completed by August 15-20," Itoo added.

The construction work of this bridge is being executed by Roads and Bridges (R&B) department of Kashmir with the cost of Rs 5.25 crores. The construction work on this footbridge bridge has also generated employment to local labourers. (ANI)

