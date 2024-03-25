Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): The re-entry of former minister and MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy has added a new strength to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opined former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna and his supporters here on Monday, he said Reddy has his own influence in the North Karnataka region and his re-entry would benefit the party in a great manner in that region.On denying a ticket to Karadi Sanganna, the former Chief Minister said the MP's followers have shared about the injustice meted out to their leader. Their feelings would be brought to the notice of the party bosses.

Gali Janardhanar Reddy, Aruna Lakshmi and Thomas John joined the BJP on Monday.

"In the presence of State President Shri @BYVijayendra and former Chief Ministers Shri @BSYBJPtoday at State BJP office Jagannath Bhawan Shri @GaliJanardhanar, Mrs. Aruna Lakshmi, Dr. Thomas John and supporters joined the BJP party. On this occasion, former Ministers Mr.@sriramulubjp, Mr. @CTRavi_BJP, Mr. @AnandSinghBS, Lok Sabha Election State Co-in-charges Mr. @ReddySudhakar21, MPs Mr. @PCMohanMP, Mr. Devendrappa and other dignitaries were present," BJP Karnataka said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

