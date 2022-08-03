Bengaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said the State government would soon decide on conducting the police sub-inspector examination, which was annulled a couple of months ago following alleged irregularities.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The Home Minister gave the assurance to the candidates who are appearing for the examination that the exam dates would be announced soon, a statement issued by his office said.

Jnanendra apprised them that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing into the case of irregularities. Once the investigation is over, the next dates for the exam would be published.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Likely to Take Decision on Dearness Allowance Hike Soon; Check Details Here.

There is no need for the 56,000 candidates who wrote the exam and did not indulge in any malpractices to panic, the Minister was quoted as telling the candidates.

He assured them to now worry about losing the eligibility criteria with regard to exceeding the age bar.

The CID, probing into the case, has arrested over 70 people, including an Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul, who was later suspended. The CID arrested also a BJP leader, the securityman of a Congress MLA, a deputy superintendent of police and a few other policemen including an inspector, sub-inspector, head constables, constables and the candidates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)