New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The UNICEF, in partnership with the Centre and states, has reached to over 2 lakh children and their parents with mental health and psychosocial support services from March till July, according to a statement.

The United Nations child rights agency is working with CHILDLINE 1098, which has been declared an emergency service by the Centre to handle some of the coronavirus-related immediate and long-term consequences in children.

In a statement, the UNICEF, said it had also provided personal protective equipment to 11,000 CHILDLINE frontline workers to enable them to take the necessary precautions as they work on the ground with communities at risk during the public health crisis.

The UNICEF, in partnership with state government departments and CHILDLINE, have reached 218,835 children and their parents or caregivers with mental health and psychosocial support services in 17 states, the statement said.

"UNICEF is committed to supporting the Indian governments and partners in strengthening frontline services and personnel as it is an integral part of the overall child protection system and critical for the prevention and response to violence against children during COVID-19 and beyond," said Yasmin Ali Haque, the UNICEF representative in India. PTI

