New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has said he was ready to face a polygraph test but demanded that it should be conducted "face-to-face" with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP minister Satyendar Jain and the process be telecast live.

In a statement issued through his lawyer, Chandrashekhar also insisted that his allegations were true.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi Dedicates Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli Rail Line to the Nation Which Has … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

"The polygraph test (should) be conducted as a face-to-face confrontation conducted in the presence of all the three together and the process be telecasted live so that the whole country can watch the 'pandora's box' of reality of Mr Kejriwal and Mr Jain unfold in the open," he said in the statement dated November 11.

On Tuesday, BJP MP and the party's former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari demanded a televised lie detector test for Kejriwal, Jain and Chandrashekhar.

Also Read | India Will Remain Fastest Growing Major Economy With Growth Rate of 7% in 2022-23, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Earlier this week, Chandrashekhar wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that he was receiving threats to withdraw his complaints against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Jain and Kailash Gehlot, and sought transfer to a jail outside the city.

Chandrashekhar had earlier written to Saxena seeking a CBI probe against Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption. He had alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 in exchange for his safety in prison. Chandrashekhar later issued a press release alleging that he had delivered Rs 50 crore to Jain at his farmhouse in Asola in 2016, after which Kejriwal and others met him at a hotel for dinner.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the BJP should make Chandrashekhar its national president as he was speaking the same language as the saffron party.

During a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had brought Chandrashekhar into its fold as a star campaigner.

"The BJP demands my lie-detector test and even Sukesh Chandrshekhar makes the same demand. They speak the same language. He is fully trained to join the BJP now," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister went on to add, "I have heard that Modiji''s roadshows are not drawing crowds. They should bring Sukesh Chandrshekhar to those roadshows. He has so many stories of how he cheated people that the crowd will just come to watch and listen to his stories. In fact, he should be made the BJP's national president."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)