Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Gym owners and trainers in Mumbai say they are ready to re-open gyms while taking all precautions against COVID-19.

Abhishek Patil, a gym owner said: "I have heard that gyms have been allowed to reopen but local authorities have not said anything about it so far."

Patil added, "We will record the temperature of every customer at the gate and make available sanitisers inside the gym which will be sanitised at every three hours. Customers will be allowed to practice in batches at the gym, that too only for 1.5 hours on 3 days a week."

Another gym owner, Sunil said, "The staff is usually from the lower middle class. These people have families to look after. Also, they were dependent on clients. Trainers call us and ask when the gyms will open. We have done whatever we could for them from our side... We are planning to come up with an app where we will book slots for gym members. When members will visit the gym, we will check their temperatures at first. We will keep sanitisers in the gym."

Maharashtra government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in the state within a week, said state Minister Aslam Sheikh on Thursday.

"The state government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in Maharashtra within a week; guidelines will be issued for it. Maharashtra government has not taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state," said Sheikh.

"I had requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a week ago to allow salons and gyms to operate and I had suggested to formulate SOP for them. Today we discussed the issue and though there is no written order on it, this week these will be allowed to function, and an SOP will be issued for them," he added.

Maharashtra has reported 167 deaths and 5,318 new COVID-19 positive cases.

"Out of these 167 deaths, 86 occurred in the last 48 hrs and rest 81 are from the previous period. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,59,133," State Health Department said. (ANI)

