Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) Refuting the opposition BJP's claim that he suggested amending the Constitution to allow religion-based reservations, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that he was ready to retire from politics if the accusation was proven true.

He accused the BJP of "spreading false claims" due to their inability to tolerate his political stance.

Also Read | 'Grabbing Breasts or Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape Attempt' Order by Allahabad HC: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Allahabad High Court Observations on Attempt To Rape.

Shivakumar also mentioned that the Congress high command had inquired about his comments and, after reviewing the video of his statement at a news channel's programme—where he defended his government's decision to introduce a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts—was convinced he had not made such remarks.

"Am I mad? Those raising this issue have gone mad. BJP leaders cannot accept what I said in my interview, nor can they tolerate my political stance. Where have I spoken about changing the Constitution? It is their party members who have talked about it," Shivakumar claimed in response to a question.

Also Read | Vada Pav, Crennis and Philantrophic Collaboration: Gates Foundation and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation Partner for India’s Future.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I'm ready to retire from politics if I have ever spoken about changing the Constitution. Will they (the BJP) accept this challenge? Let them verify where I said it."

Asked about the BJP's reported plans to protest by waving black flags at his events, Shivakumar said, "They should go ahead. They have a special affection for me, which is why they do this. They can't sleep without taking my name or creating issues related to me. So, let them continue."

Dismissing the BJP's allegations as "baseless", he urged the media and political observers to watch his full interview. "Whatever they (BJP) are claiming is a lie; it holds no meaning. I urge my media and political friends to watch the entire interview from start to finish. They cannot digest the truth I speak. If I had said anything wrong, I would have admitted it," he claimed.

Affirming that the Congress is committed to protecting the Constitution, Shivakumar accused the BJP of "attempting to divert attention" from key issues by creating an uproar in Parliament over the matter on Monday.

"Are our leaders (Congress leaders) fools? They have verified my statements. I, too, have reviewed them, and so can you," he added.

He confirmed that the Congress leadership in Delhi had reached out to him for clarification.

"They asked me about it, and I told them to review the video. After watching it, they were convinced. They inquired anxiously, and I provided them with the footage of my statement," he said.

Regarding allegations of phone tapping raised by Congress members and opposition leaders from the BJP and JD(S), Shivakumar pointed to previous instances of alleged phone tapping under past governments, including against prominent seers, which were investigated by the CBI.

"Let the BJP government at the Centre release the CBI probe report on that matter. We can discuss the fresh allegations later," he remarked.

On Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna submitting a representation to State Home Minister G Parameshwara over an alleged "honeytrap" attempt against him, Shivakumar said Parameshwara, as a senior leader, would ensure "a proper probe and deliver justice to Rajanna, the party, and those affected."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)