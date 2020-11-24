Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the state government was ready to work with the central government to ensure speedy vaccination for everyone.

"The state government was ready to work with the Central government and all other stakeholders to ensure speedy and universal vaccination for everyone as soon it is available," Banerjee said.

Also Read | Love Jihad Ordinance Cleared by UP Cabinet Against Forced Religious Conversions, Offenders to be Jailed.

This comes after the Prime Minister spoke to several Chief Ministers over the deteriorating pandemic situation in their states earlier in the day.

"The government is keeping a close track of vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisations and international companies. It is not certain whether there will be one, two or three doses," PM Modi had said at the meeting.

Also Read | PM-CM Meeting: All Logistics for COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be in Place in Advance, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tells PM Narendra Modi.

As many as 3,557 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Monday, the state health ministry informed.

The total cases in the state stand at 4,59,918, including 25,030 active cases, 4,26,816 discharges, and 8,072 deaths.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,975 new COVID-19 infections and 480 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases in the country now stands at 91,77,841 including 86,04,955 recoveries and 4,38,667 active cases. With 480 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,218. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)