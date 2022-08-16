New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he is ready to work with Centre if they wish to improve the healthcare and education facilities in the country. He also appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and health care facilities as "freebies."

"We are ready to work with the Centre to improve health services and education. I also request Centre to stop calling them freebies," Kejriwal said at a press conference held virtually today.

The Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor further stressed that every child should get good and free education across the country and everyone collectively should start working on it on a war footing basis.

"Every child should get good and free education across the country. Every person should get good and free treatment for healthcare purposes. We should now start this work on a war footing basis. Only then, India will become the number one country," Kejriwal said.

"I have only one dream - I want to see India as the most powerful country in the world. We want India to become a rich country. India will become rich when every Indian becomes rich. It cannot happen that the country is rich but the people are poor. I want to make every poor of India rich," he said.

The AAP leader said, "I have no problem with the rich people. I want to make every poor person as rich. How can a poor man become rich? We need to think that. The children of labourers, and farmers attend a government school. If the education provided to children by a government school is excellent, then the child will come out of poverty and help his family by pursuing a career as a doctor, engineer, business person."

Kejriwal said that over 17 crore children in the country study in government schools - most of the schools are in bad condition.

"Over 17 crore children in the country study in government schools - most of the schools are in bad condition. Parents do not have money (to educate their children) in private schools. If we make these schools good, every child will make his family rich. If all these families become rich, then India will also become rich," Kejriwal said.

Good and free treatment has to be arranged for all. Several Governments avoid giving insurance cards but where are the good hospitals? We provided free treatment facilities to 2.5 crore people of Delhi. If it can happen in Delhi, it can happen in the whole country too, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PM Modi also prayed for the latter's long life.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health," tweeted PM Modi.

The Delhi chief minister who turned 54 today thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes. "Thank you sir," replied CM Kejriwal in a tweet.

Kejriwal earlier today paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and tweeted," My tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary." (ANI)

