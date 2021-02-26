Panaji, Feb 26 (PTI) Rear Admiral S Venkat Raman on Friday assumed command of the prestigious Naval War College (NWC) in Goa, a spokesperson from the Indian Navy said.

Rear Admiral Venkat Raman took charge of the Navy's apex training institution from Rear Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, the official said.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy Khadakvasla, Rear Admiral Venkat Raman, is a specialist in communications and electronic warfare and has tenanted various appointments onboard frontline warships of the Navy, the official said.

His sea tenures include command of the stealth frigate Tabar.

Before taking charge at the NWC, the Rear Admiral was heading the Directorate of Naval Intelligence at Naval Headquarters.

He has completed several postgraduate study programmes, including Masters in Defence and Strategic Studies and Masters in Management Studies from the College of Defence Management.

