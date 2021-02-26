New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Rear Admiral Sanjay Sharma took over as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi on Friday, the Navy said in a statement.

Rear Admiral Sharma was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 1 1986.

Prior to this appointment, the flag officer has held various important appointments at IHQ MoD (N), Advanced Technology Vessel Program and Headquarters Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

The incumbent Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, who spent 14 months at the helm of NSRY(Koc), would assume charge as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Material) at IHQ MoD (Navy).

Rear Admiral S Venkat Raman also assumed command of the prestigious Naval War College of the Indian Navy in Goa.

The Naval War College conducts training for senior officers, including foreign participants, on defence planning, strategic and operational subjects, with a view to promote a culture of strategic and operational thinking.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy Khadakvasla, Raman was commissioned into the Navy on January 1, 1990. He is a specialist in Communications and Electronic Warfar.

His sea tenures include command of the stealth frigate Tabar. Prior to taking over command in Goa, the Rear Admiral was heading the Directorate of Naval Intelligence at Naval Headquarters.

Commodore M Goverdhan Raju took over as Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) from Commodore Sanjiv Issar.

Commodore Raju is an alumnus of Sainik School, Korukonda and National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1989 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction.

