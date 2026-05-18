India News | Reasi Administration Issues Advisory on Salal Dam Silt Flushing

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 18 (ANI): The District Administration Reasi has issued a public advisory regarding the emergent silt flushing operation of the Salal Dam Reservoir at Salal Power Station, Jyotipuram.

According to the advisory issued by the Office of the District Magistrate, Reasi, the spillway gates of Salal Dam will remain open from May 21, 2026 to May 30, 2026, at 9 AM for reservoir silt flushing. During this period, the water level in the River Chenab is expected to rise by around 2 to 3 meters in several upstream and downstream villages.

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The administration stated that villages likely to be affected upstream include Dharan, Thanpal, Arnas, Sai Lanjan, Narloo, Gari and Salmot, while downstream areas include Gujjar Kothi, Saidh Baba, Bidda, Kachi Khera, Talwara, Nambla, Vijaypur, Bara Dari, Patta, Kansi Patta, Jedhi, Panassa, Badder, Chumbian, Dera Baba Banda Bahadur and Seri.

To avoid any untoward incident, the movement of the public, vehicles, rafting activities and cattle along the banks of the River Chenab has been restricted during the flushing period.

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The District Administration has appealed to the general public to stay away from the riverbanks and strictly follow the advisory. Concerned Revenue, Police, SDRF and Rural Development Department officials have been directed to closely monitor the situation and spread awareness among residents through field functionaries, including Lambardars, Chowkidars and VLWs.

The advisory has been issued in the interest of public safety and precautionary measures. (ANI)

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