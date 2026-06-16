India News | Rebel TMC MPs' Move Exposes Mamata Banerjee's Weakening Grip on Party: BJP's NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): In response to developments involving the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson NV Subhash said on Monday that the rebel MPs' decision to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and support the NDA reflects a deepening crisis within the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Subhash alleged that the rebellion was the result of the party leadership's failure to address internal dissent and provide democratic space to its members.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

"The leaders of the Trinamool Congress and the people who once elected them have completely lost faith in Mamata Banerjee. We are witnessing a clear change in attitude across the party. Several MLAs and elected representatives are looking to join the BJP. They have already submitted their intentions in writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking to sit separately in the Lok Sabha and the Assembly," NV Subhash said.

"Within a short span of time, many elected leaders and representatives have realised that the BJP is the only credible alternative to the TMC. They believe that real development can take place in West Bengal only under the BJP, as the people of the state have long been deprived of growth and progress under the present government," Subhash added.

Also Read | Indian Flag Torn in US: 6 Indian-American US Congress Members Condemn Act During Immigration Protest at Frisco City Hall in Texas.

His remarks came amid reports that the rebel TMC MPs have decided to merge with the NCPI and extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The development follows a meeting of the rebel faction at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's residence in New Delhi after discussions with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Sources said the MPs opted to associate with the NCPI because of legal hurdles in forming a separate parliamentary bloc.

Subhash also reacted to remarks by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on the TMC crisis. Owaisi had criticised the defecting MPs, saying they had "bowed their heads and joined the BJP", and urged people in Uttar Pradesh to support AIMIM, asserting that his party would never compromise on its honour.

The BJP spokesperson dismissed Owaisi's criticism and said the developments within the TMC were an internal matter arising from dissatisfaction among its own MPs. He maintained that the rebellion reflected growing disenchantment with the party leadership.

Meanwhile, the controversy intensified after TMC leader Kunal Ghosh filed a complaint at Kalighat Police Station, alleging that a local youth threw an egg at him and seeking immediate action against the accused.

In a post on X, Ghosh said, "I have lodged an FIR at Kalighat Police Station against that animal who threw the egg. It was 11:15 pm. I came alone. That bunch of boys had gathered again, intending to misbehave. Anyway, that 'monkey' from this afternoon must be arrested immediately."

According to the complaint, an unidentified group attacked Ghosh with eggs outside former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. Ghosh alleged that West Bengal Police officials had intentionally failed to maintain law and order and accused BJP workers of being behind the incident.

"It is also to put on record that as the entire act took place in front of the Police Officials, it is their intentional failure to maintain law and order, as well as to apprehend the accused persons. Today it was eggs, but tomorrow, on the instructions of the elected BJP Representatives, it can be bombs even," the complaint stated.

In the complaint, Ghosh alleged "BJP hooliganism" and identified a person named Chandan as the main accused.

"I have identified the BJP Hooligan who attacked me today as a person named Chandan, and his photograph is attached herewith for your reference and necessary action. I categorically state and inform you that the action of the accused person is not only impermissible and punishable in the eyes of the law but is also the foundation of a conspiracy to attack me fatally and with deadly weapons," the complaint read.

Ghosh said he had gone to Mamata Banerjee's residence to attend a meeting and described the incident as unfortunate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)