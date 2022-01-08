Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Speaking about the recce by Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed of the RSS Headquarters in Nagpur, Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole on Saturday said that such an attack cannot happen in Maharashtra as the state police are competent.

While addressing a media here, the Congress chief said, " "Such an attack cannot happen in Maharashtra, the Police are competent."

Further speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi security lapse in Punjab, Patole said that PM Narendra Modi's security breach was wrong and questioned the last minute route change.

"India has lost two of its PMs due to such mistakes and Congress has understood the loss. PM's security breach was wrong. But as per the videos surfaced, why was his route changed at the last minute and how did BJP workers gather there?" said Congress Maharashtra chief.

Earlier on Friday, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said that some Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted a recce of important places including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters and Hedgewar Bhavan in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Kumar informed that the security has been beefed up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters and Hedgewar Bhavan.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur today, the Police Commissioner said, "Yesterday, we received information that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted a recce of some places in Nagpur."

"They conducted recce on the Sangh headquarters building in Nagpur. It is understood that recce has been done not only at the Sangh headquarters but also at important places in Nagpur," he said.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is headquartered in Nagpur where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and important office bearers of the Sangh reside. There is also Hedgewar Bhavan at Reshimbagh. It is understood that Jaish-e-Mohammed did recce of important places including these two places," the Police Commissioner stated.

He said that photos of these places have been taken and security has been tightened in the case.

"We have registered an offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it is being investigated by the Crime Branch," Kumar added. (ANI)

