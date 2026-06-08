India News | 'Received Approval Letter for Rs 1,000 Crore for PMGSY': Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari After Meeting Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): After meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that an approval letter for at least Rs 1,000 crore has been received for two phases of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

"In Bengal, the rural and agricultural sectors are very significant, with 60-65% of people dependent on agriculture, so I had a meeting with the Agriculture Minister. It was a very good meeting, and I am grateful to the Agriculture Minister. Today, we received an approval letter from him for approximately Rs 1,000 crore for two phases of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana," he told reporters.

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He further announced that a new rural employment scheme will be rolled out shortly, with more than Rs 700 crore sanctioned to commence work under the initiative this month.

"With the deadline for the current phase ending this month and a new scheme for rural employment launching soon, they sanctioned over Rs 700 crore today for work to proceed this month; the funds will be transferred, and the work will be executed," he said.

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Adhikari said that the meeting also held discussions on how the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deprived farmers of benefits under schemes like Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Sinchayi Yojana, and others.

"There was also discussion on how the previous government, which was anti-farmer, engaged in corruption and deprived farmers of benefits under schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Sinchayi Yojana, and others," he said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister added that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will be released on June 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visiting West Bengal on the State Foundation Day.

"Save Agriculture, Save Villages; this is our slogan. June 20 is the State Foundation Day, and on that day, the Prime Minister will visit Bengal, and on that day, the instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will be released," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed a similar sentiment, saying that the previous government didn't launch several schemes which could have benefited the people of the State.

Criticising the TMC, he said, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, and as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, I thank him. West Bengal could have benefited from many schemes, but the state government didn't even launch several of them. They've carried out so many scams."

Chauhan further said that a roadmap will be prepared regarding the proper construction of roads there, the potential of agriculture, and more.

Speaking on PM Modi's expected visit to West Bengal, he said, "The Prime Minister's visit there is upcoming; he will bring many gifts. We too will visit West Bengal later, and we won't leave any stone unturned in agriculture and rural development." (ANI)

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