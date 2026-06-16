India News

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI): BJP Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with Slovakia's 'Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class),' describing the honour as a testament to India's growing stature and influence on the global stage.

"Slovakia has conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. This is the 33rd such honour bestowed on him by a nation. This is not just a recognition of a leader. It is a recognition of India's growing stature and influence on the world stage. Congratulations PM Modi Ji," Jindal posted on X.

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Earlier, Slovakia conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the European nation.

Slovakian President Peter Pellegrin presented PM Modi with the honour. This is the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi.

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"Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia," PM Modi posted on X.

The External Affairs Ministry, in a statement, said that Slovakia recognised PM Modi's contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations.

"PM Narendra Modi has been conferred with The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), the highest state decoration of the Slovak Republic, in recognition of PM's contribution to strengthening India-Slovakia ties. The honour reflects the growing depth of the India-Slovakia partnership. PM dedicated it to the people of India and underscored the strengthening of people-to-people ties between the two countries," the MEA said.

The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) is the highest state decoration conferred by the Slovak Republic and is awarded by the President of Slovakia to foreign dignitaries in recognition of exceptional contributions to the development of friendly relations with Slovakia, as well as for outstanding support of its foreign policy interests and international standing.

Prime Minister Modi is in Slovakia on a three-day visit at the invitation of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and the Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. (ANI)

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