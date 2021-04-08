Raipur, Apr 8 (PTI) With 10,652 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of infection in March last year, taking the states caseload to 4,07,231.

With 94 more deaths due to the viral infection and co-morbidities recorded during the day, the statewide toll mounted to 4,563, a health official said.

This is the second consecutive day when the state has recorded over 10,000 cases. The state has witnessed 92,591 coronavirus cases and 704 deaths in the last one month.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 68,125 after 114 people were discharged from hospitals while 621 others completed their home isolation period in the day. With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,34,543.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 2,330 and 2,132 of the new cases respectively for the day. While the total count of infection in Raipur has reached 82,059, including 1,076 deaths, Durgs caseload increased to 49,687, including 842 deaths.

Rajnandgaon witnessed 1,047 new cases, Bilaspur 638 and Balodabazar 601 among other districts, he said. Of the latest fatalities, 72 were reported on Thursday and Wednesday while 22 earlier.

With 48,743 samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 60,79,584.

Meanwhile, after Raipur and Durg districts, the local administration on Thursday announced lockdown in Rajnandgaon district too in view of a steady rise in cases.

The lockdown will be effective in Rajnandgaon from 12 noon on April 10 till 6 pm on April 19. Raipur will witness lockdown from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,07,231, New cases 10,652, Deaths 4,563, Recovered 3,34,543, Active cases 68,125, Tests today 48,743, Total tests 60,79,584.

