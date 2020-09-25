Ahmedabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,442 coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the case tally to 1,30,391, the state health department said.

With 12 fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state increased to 3,396, it added.

At the same time, 1,279 patients were discharged, so the number of recovered cases in the state stood at 1,10,490, the department said in its release.

It also improved the state's recovery rate to 84.78 per cent.

61,912 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,30,391, new cases 1,442, deaths 3,396, discharged 1,10,490, active cases 16,505, and people tested so far 41,10,186.

