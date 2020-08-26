Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a single-day highest spike of 14,888 coronavirus cases which took the case count to 7,18,711, a health official said.

The previous highest increase in the cases was 14,492, recorded on August 21.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Issues New Travel Guidelines, Tourists Can Undergo TRU NAAT, CB NAAT Tests Before Arrival Apart from RT-PCR.

On Wednesday, the death toll in Maharashtra due to the pandemic reached 23,089 with addition of 295 fatalities.

On the other hand, 7,637 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,22,427.

Also Read | JEE, NEET 2020: Exams Should Be Held as Planned in September, Says JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

There are 1,72,873 active cases in the state now, the health official said.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,854 new cases and 28 deaths were reported during the day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,39,537 and death toll to 7,505.

The number of active cases in Mumbai is 18,979.

Pune city reported 1,640 new cases along with 37 deaths.

Neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,008 fresh cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

The total number of cases reported from Pune city is 93,125 and death toll 2,418, the official said.

There have been 43,007 cases of COVID-19 in PCMC while death toll there has reached 773, he said.

So far 37,94,027 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the state.

Of 295 deaths reported on Wednesday, 211 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 58 deaths had taken place in the last one week. Remaining 26 deaths had taken place before that, the official said.

The Thane division, which includes Mumbai city, reported 4,585 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 3,17,358, while 12,438 people have died in the region so far.

Nashik division has reported 85,461 cases and 2,090 deaths so far.

The number of cases in Pune division is 1,87,002 while death toll stands at 4,897.

Kolhapur division has reported 33,803 cases and 1,019 deaths.

Aurangabad division has reported 29,315 cases and 858 deaths.

Latur division has reported 22,449 cases and 655 deaths.

Akola division has reported 15,433 cases and 422 deaths, and Nagpur division 27,215 cases and 643 deaths.

675 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 67 who died.

There are 12,68,924 people under home quarantine while 33,644 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,18,711, New cases 14,888, Death toll 23,089, Recoveries 5,22,427, Active cases 1,72,873 and people tested so far 37,94,027.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)