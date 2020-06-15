India News | Record 178 COVID-19 Deaths in Maha in One Day; 2,786 New Cases

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 178 more deaths, the highest spike in a single day, due to COVID-19, taking the number of fatalities to 4,128, a Health official said.

With 2,786 new detections, the total number of cases jumped to 1,10,744, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 178 COVID-19 Deaths And 2,786 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,10,744, new cases 2,786, deaths 4,128, discharged 5,071, active cases 53,017, people tested so far 6,69,994. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)