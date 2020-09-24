Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,981 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1.23 lakh on Thursday, the Health Department said.

The death toll from the pathogen rose to 1,397 with 15 more fatalities. There are 18,993 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 1.01 lakh people have recovered so far, according to the bulletin.

Out of the 1,981 new infections, 381 were in Jaipur, 308 in Jodhpur, 133 in Bhilwara and 103 in Udaipur. Ninety-two more people contracted the disease in Alwar, followed by 91 in Jalore district, it said.

The total number of people infected is 1,22,720, the department said.

In Jaipur, 315 people have succumbed to the infection, followed by 139 in Jodhpur, 106 in Bikaner, 99 in Ajmer and 95 in Kota districts. Seventy-seven people died from COVID-19 in Bharatpur, 57 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 45 in Udaipur, 37 in Alwar, 29 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur. PTI

