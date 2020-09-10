Indore, Sep 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday saw its highest single-day spike of 2,187 coronavirus cases, pushing the total count to 81,379 in the state, a health official said.

21 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 1,661, the official said.

Six deaths were recorded in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Shivpuri, one each from Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khargone, Ujjain, Ratlam, Khandwa, Betul, Satna, Mandla, Panna and Tikamgarh, he said.

At least 1,435 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 61,285.

With 312 fresh cases, Indore district reported the highest daily spike in the state, followed by Bhopal at 205, Gwalior at 184 and Jabalpur at 167.

The latest infections have taken the caseload in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, to 15,764 including 438 mortalities.

While Bhopal's overall tally stood at 12,446 including 315 fatalities, the case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 7,089 and 5,683, respectively.

With 4,377 patients under treatment, Indore also accounts for the highest number of active cases in the state, while Gwalior and Bhopal have 1,921 and 1,824 such cases, respectively, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh currently has 6,421 active containment zones.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 81,379, new cases 2,187, death toll 1,661, recovered 61,285, active cases 18,433, total number of tested people 16,11,639.

