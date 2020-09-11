Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday witnessed its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases at 2,240, pushing the case count in the state to 83,619, a health official said.

With thirty patients dying during the day, the death toll in the state reached 1,691, the official said.

Also Read | Swami Agnivesh Dies After Suffering From Multi-Organ Failure.

Six deaths were recorded in Indore, five in Gwalior, four in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Shahdol and Harda and one death each in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Dhar, Damoh and Narsinghpur.

At least 1,651 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 62,936.

Also Read | Rafale Jet Crashed Near Ambala Airbase? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake ‘IAF Tweet’ Going Viral on Social Media.

With 326 fresh cases, Indore district reported the highest daily spike in the state, followed by Bhopal at 235, Gwalior at 188 and Jabalpur at 170.

The latest infections have taken the caseload in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, to 16,090 including 444 mortalities.

While Bhopal's overall tally stood at 12,681 including 319 fatalities, the case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur rose to 7,277 and 5,853, respectively.

With 4,555 patients under treatment, Indore also accounts for the highest number of active cases in the state, while Gwalior and Bhopal have 1,987 and 1,814 such cases, respectively, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh currently has 6,484 active containment zones.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 83,619, new cases 2,240, death toll 1,691, recovered 62,936, active cases 18,992, total number of tested people 16,35,070.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)