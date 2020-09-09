Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Maharashtra reported a single-day highest spike of 23,816new coronavirus cases on Wednesday which took its tally to 9,67,349, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 27,787 with325 patients succumbing to the viral infection, he added.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 8,86,462 with 13,906 patients being discharged from the hospitals during the day.

As per the state government's data, Mumbai also recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,227 which took its coronavirus tally to 1,60,744, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 7,985 with 43 new fatalities.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 70.96 per cent.

Over 48.83 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state, of which 9,67,349 or 19.81 per cent tested positive.

As many as 16,11,280 people were home quarantined, while 37,644 are in institutional quarantine.

Presently Maharashtra has 2,52,734 active patients, including 65,361 in Pune alone.

