India News | Record 2414 Fresh COVID Cases in Delhi Take Tally to over 47K; Death Toll Mounts to 1904

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi has recorded 2,414 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 47,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 1904, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday night.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi was 1837 on Tuesday.

Also Read | 'Congress is Not What it Used to be, For Sure, Says Sanjay Jha After Removal as Party Spokesperson.

Sixty-seven fatalities have been recorded in a 24-hour span, the Delhi health department bulletin said.

From June 12-14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 2224 -- was recorded on June 14.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs.

The bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1904, and the total number of cases mounted to 47,102.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)