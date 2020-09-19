Bhopal, Sep 19 (PTI) A record single-day spike of 2,607 cases on Saturday took Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 count to 1,03,065, while 42 fatalities increased the death toll to 1,943, a health department official said.

Seven patients died in Indore, five in Bhopal, three each in Gwalior, Raisen and Datia, two each in Jabalpur, Ujjain, Shivpuri, Betul, Singrauli and Umaria and one each in Dhar, Ratlam, Barwani, Shahdol, Damoh, Khargone, Satna, Chhatarpur and Seoni.

The day also saw 2,206 persons getting discharged, taking the count of recovered cases to 79,158.

Of the new cases, 408 were found in Indore, followed by 263 cases in Bhopal, 242 in Jabalpur and 218 in Gwalior.

"The number of cases in Indore, which is the worst-hit district in MP, rose to 19,125, including 492 deaths. Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 14,602, including 354 fatalities. The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 8,938 and 7,393 respectively," the official said.

"At 4,112, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Gwalior and Bhopal have 2,044 and 1,673 active cases, respectively," he added.

The state now has 7,513 containment zones.

So far in September, the state has recorded 39,100 new coronavirus cases and 549 fatalities.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,03,065, new cases 2,607, death toll 1,943, recovered 79,158, active cases 21,964, number of people tested 18,01,714. PTI

