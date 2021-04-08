Nashik, Apr 8 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra reported 6,508 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, its biggest one-day spike so far since the beginning of the pandemic, officials said.

With this, its overall test count reached 2,18,294, they said.

As 34 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district mounted to 2,587. It is also the highest one-day death count till now.

So far, 1,79,856 patients have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, of whom 3,033 recovered on Thursday alone.

As many as 8,44,027 swabs have been tested till now, of which 17,185 were tested during the day.

