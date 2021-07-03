Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) More than seven lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, highest in a single day so far, were administered in Maharashtra on Saturday, a senior official said.

"We surpassed our previous best performance... as of 7 PM we had administered 7,85,311 doses, the highest-ever figure for the state," said health secretary Pradeep Vyas.

Vaccination was going on at many centres and the final figure can cross eight lakh, he added.

The previous record in the state was witnessed on June 26 when 7,38,704 doses were administered, Vyas said.

With a total of 3,38,57,372 vaccine jabs given so far, Maharashtra has been at the top position in the country for more than three months, he said, thanking the health workers involved in the vaccination process for this feat.

