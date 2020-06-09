India News | Record Single-day Spike of 18 COVID-19 Deaths in UP; 388 New Cases Detected

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll over the 300-mark as 388 new cases of the infection surfaced in the state.

With this, the total number confirmed cases in the state reaches 11,335.

"The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,365; while as many as 6,669 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various hospitals. As many as 301 COVID-19 patients have died," Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

This is the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 fatalities in the state, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

Prasad said ASHA workers were engaged in tracking migrant labourers who have returned to Uttar Pradesh from other states. Timely testing of suspected patients can lead to early recovery, he added.

He said a toll-free number 1800-180-5146 had been launched for medicines shops to inform the authorities about people having fever, cough and cold so that they could be brought under surveillance.

"If any person comes to shop to buy a medicine pertaining to fever, cold and cough, then the pharmacist should provide the details of the said buyer to us, so that we can bring him under surveillance, and testing be conducted. If the person is found to be COVID-19 positive, then treatment can commence," the official said.

Voluntary organisations like civil defence and ASHA workers can also use this number, he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said despite being the largest state in the country, the spread of COVID-19 was under effective control in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised that its prevention was the only cure till a vaccine is discovered.

