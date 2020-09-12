Amravati (Maha), Sep 12 (PTI) Amravati in Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed a single-day record spike of 320 COVID- 19 cases, taking the infection count to 8,312, while five deaths took the toll to 196, an official said.

The previous record was 305 cases on September 7, he said.

A record number of 436 persons were also discharged during the day, taking the count of such cases to 6,334, the official said.

