India News | Record Spike of 2224 COVID Cases in Delhi Takes Tally to over 41000, Death Toll Climbs to 1327

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike in the national capital, taking the infection tally to over 41,000, and the death toll mounted to 1,327, authorities said.

This is the third successive day when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,137 -- was recorded on June 12.

Fifty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin on Sunday.

The bulletin also said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,327, and the total number of cases mounted to 41,182.

