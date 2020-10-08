Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI)In some relief after sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, Kerala on Thursday reported 7,003 recoveries and 5,445 fresh COVID-19 cases while the toll mounted to 930.

The total infection count has touched 2,56,850, while 1,67,256 people have recovered so far and 90,579 are presently undergoing treatment, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. The state, which has been witnessing sharp increase in new cases since last month, on Thursday recorded its highest single day surge of 10,606 cases, with the first ever five digit daily count and 73,816 samples were tested.

On Friday, it added 5,445 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 63,146 samples were tested and the cumulatively 34,02,903 specimens had been examined so far, the minister said in a release.

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases on Friday 1,024, Kozhikode 688, Kollam 497, Thiruvananthapuram 467 and Ernakulam 391 cases. Twentyfour deaths were confirmed to be due to COVID-19, raising the toll so far to 930. Of the fresh positive cases, as many as 4,616were infected through contact and the source of infection of 502 people was not known, while 455 had come from abroad and 195 from other states.

As many as 73 health workers were among the infected. A total of 2,71,439 people were presently under observation in various districts, including 29,383 in various hospitals. Nine new hot spots were added and 10 removed from the list.

