Patna, Sep 30 (PTI) The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Bihar climbed to 92.74 per cent on Wednesday, while 1435 fresh cases took the tally of positive cases to 1,82,905 lakh in the state, health department bulletin said.

Bihar reported 10 fresh casualties from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID to 904.

Keeping up the momentum of higher number of tests for the virus, the state examined a total of 1,31,383 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Over 72.66 lakh samples have been tested across Bihar so far, the bulletin added.

The recovery rate of COVID patients in Bihar has been 90 plus for nearly past 10 days.

A total of 1735 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,69,625, the bulletin said.

There are 12,376 active cases of coronavirus in the state at present.

Out of 10 fatalities, four were reported from Patna, while two deaths each were reported from Saran and Bhojpur while one death each was confirmed from Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura districts, the bulletin said adding that Patna has so far reported 212 deaths from COVID.

Among the prominent districts, Bhagalpur reported second highest 62 deaths from COVID, followed by Gaya (45), Nalanda (39), Munger, Rohtas and East Champaran (36 each), Bhojpur (33), Muzaffarpur and Saran (32 each), Vaishali (31) and Samastipur (29), it said.

Out of the 1435 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Patna district accounted for the highest number of 225 cases followed by Purnea (118), Madhepura and Gaya (67 each), Muzaffarpur (62) and Nalanda (57).

Patna district has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 27,884, followed by Muzaffarpur at 8301, and Bhagalpur at 7409 while Begusarai, Madhubani, East Champaran, Purnea and Nalanda have reported over 6,000 cases.

There are five districts which have reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases while six districts have registered more than 4000 cases, so far.

